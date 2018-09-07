General Bajwa spends day with families of Army martyrs, Ghazis

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent a day with families of Army Shahuadas and Ghazis at Army Auditorium GHQ Rawalpindi.



The army chief interacted with all of them one by one and got updated on their well-being and problems, Inter Services Public Relations said.

General Bajwa gave on spot directions to assist them in resolving their problems.

Talking to them Chief of Army Staff said that Army and nation cannot thank them enough for the sacrifices rendered by them. “Army shall continue to take care of the families of its Shuhadas.”

The families of Shuhadas thanked the COAS for their by institution as one family.