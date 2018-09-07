Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Gen. Bajwa thanks guests for gracing ‘Defence & Martyrs Day’ ceremony at GHQ

Gen. Bajwa thanks guests for gracing ‘Defence & Martyrs Day’ ceremony at GHQ
Jemima terms Atif Mian’s withdrawal ‘indefensible and disappointing’

Jemima terms Atif Mian’s withdrawal ‘indefensible and disappointing’
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

General Bajwa spends day with families of Army martyrs, Ghazis

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent a day with families of Army Shahuadas and Ghazis at Army Auditorium GHQ Rawalpindi.

The army chief interacted with all of them one by one and got updated on their well-being and problems, Inter Services Public Relations said.

General Bajwa gave on spot directions to assist them in resolving their problems.

Talking to them Chief of Army Staff said that Army and nation cannot thank them enough for the sacrifices rendered by them. “Army shall continue to take care of the families of its Shuhadas.”

The families of Shuhadas thanked the COAS for their by institution as one family.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

EAC loses one more Ivy League professor after Atif Mian

EAC loses one more Ivy League professor after Atif Mian

Sidhu lauds Pakistan for opening its Kartarpur corridor to Sikh pilgrims

Sidhu lauds Pakistan for opening its Kartarpur corridor to Sikh pilgrims
Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan

Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan
Will always be ready to serve Pakistan, Atif Mian after stepping down from EAC

Will always be ready to serve Pakistan, Atif Mian after stepping down from EAC
Load More load more

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Cook hits fifty in final Test as England start solidly against India

Cook hits fifty in final Test as England start solidly against India
More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories

More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use