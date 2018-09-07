Fri September 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 7, 2018

Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Pakistan on three-day official visit on the invitation of Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. “The two countries are good neighbors, good friends, and good brothers. China-Pakistan relations have maintained a good momentum of development. The two sides have maintained frequent high-level exchanges and pragmatic cooperation in various fields has progressed smoothly.”

She further said that the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved fruitful results.

She said that during the visit, Wang Yi will also meet high-level leadership of Pakistan. The two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

The visit of Wang Yi would be the first high-level exchange between China and Pakistan after the establishment of the new Pakistani government.

“We hope and look forward to this visit, continue the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new height,” she added.

