Will always be ready to serve Pakistan, Atif Mian after stepping down from EAC

After being asked to step down from the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) by the government, Atif Mian stepped forward on Friday saying he will continue to serve his nation.

The economist had turned to Twitter to break silence after his contentious appointment in EAC was withdrawn by the government upon pressure from a hefty number of religious groups.

“For the sake of the stability of the Government of Pakistan, I have resigned from the Economic Advisory Council, as the Government was facing a lot of adverse pressure regarding my appointment,” read his tweets.

Furthermore, the Princeton faculty member had gone to say: “Nevertheless, I will always be ready to serve Pakistan as it is the country in which I was raised and which I love a great deal. Serving my country is an inherent part of my faith and will always be my heartfelt desire.”

Wishing for the complete fulfillment of EAC's fulfillment, he further stated: “Moving forward, I now hope and pray that the Economic Advisory Council is able to fulfill its mandate in the very best way so that the Pakistani people and nation can prosper and flourish.”

Hoping for the country’s best, the MIT graduate concluded his thread saying: “My prayers will always be with Pakistan and I will always be ready to help it in any way that is required.”