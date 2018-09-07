Nomination of Atif Mian as member EAC withdrawn, confirms Information Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the government has withdrawn nomination of Atif Mian as member of Economic Advisory Council(EAC).

In a tweet, the Information Minister said, "The government wants to move forward taking along Ulema and all segments of the society, and if a different perception develops through a nomination, it is not right."

He said the state of Madina is the ideal of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Prime Minister and his cabinet members love their Holy Prophet (SAW).

The Minister said Khatam-e-Nabuwwat is part of Muslims faith, and the government’s recent success in connection with blasphemous caricatures was part of this association.