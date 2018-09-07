Fri September 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 7, 2018

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Imran Khan is not known for hiding his feelings, a trait that has often  landed him in trouble.

In his political rallies, he was seen slapping, pushing and shoving his aides and workers, always providing his critics  something they always to intensify their campaign.

In the run up to election, TV footage showed him slapping one of his party candidates. Khan survived  the criticism and went on to become prime minister of the country.

But after assuming office of the prime minister,he seems to have shed his  skin. From his maiden address to the nation to his appearance in Defence Day ceremony, people have seen a new Khan whose gentle manners belies a steely core.

His presence at any ceremony that is broadcast by TV channels keeps the people glued to screens.

 After such appearances, his supporters often use social media to post screen shots of Imran Khan with complements.

From His attire to the way he carries himself nothing is overlooked  by his fans.

Few would have  noticed that Khan struggled to hold back his tears at the General Headquarters where martyrs who laid down their lives to protect their nation were being remembered in the presence of their families.

But his supporters made sure nobody  misses the scene in which Khan tries to hold back his tears. 

They have taken to all the social media platforms to post the pictures of the moment, taking pride in  their leader who  they think understands the  price the  fallen heroes and   their families have paid to protect the future of their nation and share their grief.

