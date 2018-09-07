Govt, military ready to hold talks with India for regional peace: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday stated that the government and the military are determined to hold talks with India for regional stability and peace.

The PTI stalwart, during an interview with BBC Urdu, said that although Pakistan is ready to hold talks with India, has not yet received a reciprocal indication from the country.

"Imran Khan has given many hints to New Delhi in this regard," Chaudhry told the publication.

Pakistan is soon allowing Sikh pilgrims from across the border to travel to Pakistan to vist Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur via the Kartar Singh border without having to obtain a visa, the federal minister said.

“A system has been formulated for the pilgrims entering Pakistan,” he informed.

"As soon as he was elected prime minister, Imran invited Indian cricketers. In his first speech, the prime minister said that we will take two steps forward in response to one step from New Delhi," he said. Chaudhry further added that the prime minister has also spoken with his Indian counterpart.

Speaking further, he added that the thing that sets the current government apart from the previous ones is the difference in its approach.

“All of our institutions are on the same page. Like Nawaz Sharif, our current foreign policy is the country's diplomatic stance and not that of Imran Khan," he said.

Chaudhary said that the military, as well as the government agree that a country cannot function in isolation.

“Both Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa understand that a country cannot progress in isolation. Both leaders understand that we will be left behind in the race of development if regional peace is not ensured,” he stated.

Talking about the visit of a US delegation, Chaudhry said that the meeting was held in a positive environment.

“The prime minister himself said that the environment of meetings was opposite of what was expected,” he said adding that the meeting with US dignitaries were cordial with both parties advocating for a similar stance.

Chaudhary also said that Imran Khan has a deeper understanding of Afghanistan and Pashtun culture as compared to other premiers.

"The prime minister's popularity can prove beneficial to solve the Afghan issue,” he added.

The US, as well as Pakistan, believes that a political, rather than military solution will help resolve the Afghan issue, the minister said.