Fri September 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 7, 2018

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has asked ace  economist Atif R. Mian to step down from the Prime Minister -led Economic Advisory Council (EAC), PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan revealed in a tweet early on Friday.

In his  tweet, the  PTI senator   said that Ati Mian Atif Mian was asked to step down from the Advisory Council and he has agreed. A replacement would be announced later.


The appointment of Atif R Mian was part of Khan's efforts to steer the country out of economic crisis but a large number of people have opposed the inclusion of Atif R Mian, a member of a minority community.

PTI government  has faced host of controversies since  induction of Princeton University economist Atif R Mian into the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

