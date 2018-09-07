Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has asked ace economist Atif R. Mian to step down from the Prime Minister -led Economic Advisory Council (EAC), PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan revealed in a tweet early on Friday.
In his tweet, the PTI senator said that Ati Mian Atif Mian was asked to step down from the Advisory Council and he has agreed. A replacement would be announced later.
The appointment of Atif R Mian was part of Khan's efforts to steer the country out of economic crisis but a large number of people have opposed the inclusion of Atif R Mian, a member of a minority community.
PTI government has faced host of controversies since induction of Princeton University economist Atif R Mian into the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC).
