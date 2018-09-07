Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has asked ace economist Atif R. Mian to step down from the Prime Minister -led Economic Advisory Council (EAC), PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan revealed in a tweet early on Friday.

In his tweet, the PTI senator said that Ati Mian Atif Mian was asked to step down from the Advisory Council and he has agreed. A replacement would be announced later.





The appointment of Atif R Mian was part of Khan's efforts to steer the country out of economic crisis but a large number of people have opposed the inclusion of Atif R Mian, a member of a minority community.

PTI government has faced host of controversies since induction of Princeton University economist Atif R Mian into the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC).