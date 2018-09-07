Sindh Governor House opens to public

KARACHI: The Sindh Governor House has been opened for families today (Friday) to provide them opportunity to visit the office of the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and some of its other sections.



As per details, for the first time in the history of the province the citizens have been given access to the Governor House. Visitors can enter the building from its Gate No 1 after depositing their identity cards.



Govern Sindh Imran Ismail interacted with the visiting citizens on the first day of its opening and received their compliments from the visitors for the historical achievement to fulfill the PTI's government's promise it had made before coming into power.



On Wednesday, Governor Imran Ismail announced that families will be given access to the Governor House from its Gate No 1 after getting their computerised national identity cards, adding that the federal government had constituted a committee to adopt recommendations for proper use of the palatial governor houses in the four provinces.

The visiting families are given access to the lawns, the office used by the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as the first governor general of Pakistan, and other articles related to him.

Moreover, special guided tours, for school-going children and other visiting families, have also been arranged to let them properly visit different important sections of the Governor House where personal effects of the Quaid-e-Azam are preserved, including the chair and the table used by him.