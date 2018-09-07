Fri September 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 7, 2018

Sindh Governor House opens to public

KARACHI: The Sindh Governor House has  been opened for families today (Friday)  to provide them  opportunity to visit the office of  the father  of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and some of its other sections.

As per details, for the first time in the history of the province  the citizens have been given access to the  Governor House. Visitors  can enter the  building from its Gate No 1 after depositing their identity cards. 

Govern Sindh Imran Ismail interacted with the visiting citizens  on the first day of its opening and received their compliments from the visitors for the historical achievement to  fulfill the PTI's government's  promise  it had made  before coming into  power.  

On Wednesday, Governor Imran Ismail  announced that families will be given access to the Governor House from its Gate No 1 after getting their computerised national identity cards, adding that the federal government had constituted a committee to adopt recommendations for proper use of the palatial governor houses in the four provinces.

The visiting families are given access to the lawns, the office used by the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as the first governor general of Pakistan, and other articles related to him.

Moreover, special guided tours, for school-going children and  other visiting families, have also been arranged to let them properly visit different important sections of the Governor House where personal effects of the Quaid-e-Azam are preserved, including the chair and the table used by him.

