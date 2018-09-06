Pakistan Embassy in Beijing celebrates Defence Day with patriotic spirit

Beijing: Pakistan Defence Day was commemorated at Pakistan House Beijing with traditional enthusiasm and solemnity.



Major General Jiang Qianming Political Work Department of PLA Army was the chief guest, while four other Maj Generals from the People’s Liberation Army also participated to show their deep relation with Pakistan.

The purpose of defence day is dedicated to remembering and paying tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan as well as Pakistanis from all walks of life, and express our gratitude for our countrymen’s contributions and sacrifices in defence of the motherland.

Welcoming the guests, Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid said that Defence Day is commemorated as a tribute to our valiant armed forces.

All along, Pakistan’s Foreign Policy has been to maintain peace and stability in our neighborhood and promote prosperity and development, Masood added.

He further said that ceasefire violations continue unabated along the Line of Control by our eastern neighbor. On the other side, the righteous struggle of the Kashmiri people is facing state repression. It is incumbent upon the international community to take note of these serious human rights violations and raise their collective voice.

Speaking on the occasion Masood Khalid said that recently, Sepahi Maqbool Hussain of the Pakistan Army passed away. His ordeal of over forty years of torture and enemy imprisonment and denial of rights as a prisoner of war is emblematic of the courage and fortitude of those who keep Pakistan safe from harm.

He emphasized that Pakistan will continue to support the just struggle of Kashmiri people in pursuit of the exercise of their inalienable rights.

Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and have a shared agenda of promoting peace and stability in region.

The ceremony was started as national anthems of both countries were played and followed by a cake cutting ceremony.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid, Defence Attaché Brigadier Malik Ahmed Bilal, senior diplomats, officials and a large number of Pakistani community participated in Defence Day celebrations.