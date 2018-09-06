Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan rules out rift in civil-military relations

PM Imran Khan rules out rift in civil-military relations
Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
PM sets up task force to initiate Civil Service reforms

PM sets up task force to initiate Civil Service reforms
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan Embassy in Beijing celebrates Defence Day with patriotic spirit

Beijing: Pakistan Defence Day was commemorated at Pakistan House Beijing with traditional enthusiasm and solemnity.

Major General Jiang Qianming Political Work Department of PLA Army was the chief guest, while four other Maj Generals from the People’s Liberation Army also participated to show their deep relation with Pakistan.

The purpose of defence day is dedicated to remembering and paying tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan as well as Pakistanis from all walks of life, and express our gratitude for our countrymen’s contributions and sacrifices in defence of the motherland.

Welcoming the guests, Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid said that Defence Day is commemorated as a tribute to our valiant armed forces.

All along, Pakistan’s Foreign Policy has been to maintain peace and stability in our neighborhood and promote prosperity and development, Masood added.

He further said that ceasefire violations continue unabated along the Line of Control by our eastern neighbor. On the other side, the righteous struggle of the Kashmiri people is facing state repression. It is incumbent upon the international community to take note of these serious human rights violations and raise their collective voice.

Speaking on the occasion Masood Khalid said that recently, Sepahi Maqbool Hussain of the Pakistan Army passed away. His ordeal of over forty years of torture and enemy imprisonment and denial of rights as a prisoner of war is emblematic of the courage and fortitude of those who keep Pakistan safe from harm.

He emphasized that Pakistan will continue to support the just struggle of Kashmiri people in pursuit of the exercise of their inalienable rights.

Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and have a shared agenda of promoting peace and stability in region.

The ceremony was started as national anthems of both countries were played and followed by a cake cutting ceremony.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid, Defence Attaché Brigadier Malik Ahmed Bilal, senior diplomats, officials and a large number of Pakistani community participated in Defence Day celebrations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Khan forms task force to facilitate merger of FATA, PATA with KPK

PM Khan forms task force to facilitate merger of FATA, PATA with KPK
PM sets up task force to initiate Civil Service reforms

PM sets up task force to initiate Civil Service reforms
Bringing back Ishaq Dar not possible for NAB anytime soon

Bringing back Ishaq Dar not possible for NAB anytime soon
Pakistan Navy celebrates 53rd anniversary of Defence Day

Pakistan Navy celebrates 53rd anniversary of Defence Day
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children

Misbah-ul-Haq announces hospital project for children
Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation

Indian actress Payel Chaktraborty found dead under mysterious situation
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Afridi to work with Saudi Arabia after meeting with envoy Al-Malki

Shahid Afridi to work with Saudi Arabia after meeting with envoy Al-Malki

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi