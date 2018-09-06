Thu September 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Pakistan Navy celebrates 53rd anniversary of Defence Day

Karachi: Pakistan Navy celebrated 53rd anniversary of Defence Day of Pakistan with due solemnity and reverence. The day was observed to commemorate supreme sacrifices of our Armed Forces and Shuhada, Ghazis and national heroes who stood against the aggressor and thwarted designs of numerically superior enemy with unprecedented display of unity and resolve during 1965 Indo-Pak War.

In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis who rendered immense sacrifices while the nation stood united behind its soldiers, sailors and airmen in the defence of our motherland. The Admiral said that we need to remind ourselves that as a nation, we have been tested on numerous occasions whether on account of aggression from across the border or by extremist elements. Yet, we have always emerged more resolute by adhering to the spirit of Quaid’s golden principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline.

The Admiral reiterated that this day demands from us that we renew our pledge to work selflessly and sacrifice whatever it takes, for a brighter and better tomorrow of our future generations. 

 By anchoring faith in Allah SWT, keeping unity in our ranks and striving relentlessly in the defence of our motherland, let us commit to partake in transforming Pakistan into a strong, secure and prosperous country.

The day dawned with special prayers in Naval mosques for solidarity and integrity of the country. Quran Khawani was held for eternal peace of Shuhada of the country. 

Wreath laying and Fateha khawani were also held at Shuhada’s memorials across the country. Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat laid floral wreath at Shuhada Monument at Naval Headquarters Islamabad and offered Fateha.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all Pakistan Navy units and establishments wherein Commanding Officers of all units and establishments addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted significance of the day.

 All ships and establishments were decorated and illuminated in accordance with Naval traditions. In addition, Sports activities and Declamation/ Quiz/ Milli Naghma competitions were also held at various Navy units/ establishments and PN administrated schools/ colleges.

Besides various ceremonies/ events, the hallmark of the day remained the mega display of professional acumen by Pakistan Navy Aviation, Pak Marines and Special Forces at Sea View Beach Clifton Karachi. Mr Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The event included stunning demonstration of coordinated assault to rescue hostages by Pak Marines and SSG (N). The assault demonstration was followed by fly past by PN fixed wing aircraft and rotary wing (helos) elements. In the end Special Service Group (N) presented a Free Fall Jump display and landed amidst chanting crowds present at the venue.

