Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

On the occasion of Defence Day, Pakistan venerated its martyrs at Wagah border in a dynamic flag-lowering ceremony on Thursday.



The India and Pakistan border near Lahore saw hundreds of Pakistanis filled with patriotism and gusto as the personnel of Pakistan Rangers carried out the flag-lowering ceremony.

Amidst the ceremony, the spectators too, joined in to pay accolades to the martyrs by chanting slogans for the country as well as the armed forces putting their lives on the line for the protection of the country.

Numerous other commemorative ceremonies were also held around the country including the Naval Headquarters in the capital and the change of guard ceremonies at Karachi’s Mazar-e-Quaid.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also issued a dedicatory message on the occasion preaching the significance of peace.

“We will face all challenges while following Quaid-e-Azam's principles of unity, faith and discipline. Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence and wants to promote mutual cooperation with the world, including neighbors on the basis of equality," he stated.