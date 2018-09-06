Thu September 06, 2018
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
Pakistan

APP
September 6, 2018

Pakistan, Turkey enjoy cordial ties: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey have mutually agreed to enhance their bilateral relations and to work collectively in different fields.

Different matters related to mutual cooperation and bilateral relations between two countries as well as relating to the trilateral relations of Iran-Pakistan-Turkey also came under discussion in a meeting between Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari and Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Yardakul here on Thursday, said a press release.

During the meeting, both the sides shared the common political experiences and also discussed the issues that both of countries Pakistan and Turkey confront with the large influx of refugees.

The ambassador was apprised about prevailing Human Rights situation in the country including the measures and steps have been taken by the Government particularly Human Rights Ministry for the promotion and protection of Human Rights.

The federal minister said that steps are being taken to ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights adding that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the human rights protection and we ensure its implementation as it is our national obligation.

Dr Mazari said that we are focusing on how to take forward and further improve and strengthen the bilateral relations of Pakistan and Turkey to ensure the prosperity and progress of both the countries.

