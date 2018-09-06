Thu September 06, 2018
Pakistan

September 6, 2018

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai has resigned from the post, Geo News reported.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, on the recommendations of Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the resignation of Balochistan Governor.

Establishment Division has issued notification of Khan’s resignation with effective from September 05.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly will serve as acting governor till new appointment. 

Muhammad Khan Achakzai served as the 23rd Governor of Balochistan. He is affiliated with the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and hails from the prominent Achakzai political family of Balochistan.

He is the son of Abdul Samad Achakzai and the elder brother of politicians Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Hamid Khan Achakzai.

Achakzai was appointed as Governor of Balochistan on 11 June 2013.

