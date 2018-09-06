Fazlur Rehman renews demand for CEC’s resignation

PESHAWAR: JUI-F leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Thursday called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan over his failure to conduct free and fair elections.

“All political parties have expressed their reservations about the transparency of July 25 parliamentary election,” Rehman told media persons in Peshawar.

"Political parties haven’t accepted the result. There is still time for the ECP chief to accept its failure and step down," he said, according to Geo News.

He announced that his party would launch a public awareness campaign.

"The present government does not have diplomatic manners. The government has been handed over to incompetent people. The country needs to be saved now. We are ready to sacrifice everything for national freedom," he said.

Furthermore, the JUI-F chief stated that the current leaders do not have the ability to defend the country.

"The country's armed forces are fully capable of defending the motherland. We pay tribute to the armed forces; the nation stands united with them," said Rehman.