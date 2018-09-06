President-elect Arif Alvi visits son of martyred captain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan marks the “National Defence Day” with national enthusiasm and zeal, President-elect Arif Avi has met with the young son of a martyred captain.
The president-elect took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his visit to the house of martyred captain Tauqeer.
“Just managed to hold back my tears today when I met son of Capt Tauqeer who was born 2 months after his father's Shahadat,” Mr Alvi tweeted.
“He never saw his father nor the father saw his boy. He is now 28, BEng & looking for a job. Will request relevant people in our govt to take care of our own,” he added.
Earlier, the PTI leader requested his office to make arrangements to visit the family of a Shaheed.
ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan marks the “National Defence Day” with national enthusiasm and zeal, President-elect Arif Avi has met with the young son of a martyred captain.
The president-elect took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his visit to the house of martyred captain Tauqeer.
“Just managed to hold back my tears today when I met son of Capt Tauqeer who was born 2 months after his father's Shahadat,” Mr Alvi tweeted.
“He never saw his father nor the father saw his boy. He is now 28, BEng & looking for a job. Will request relevant people in our govt to take care of our own,” he added.
Earlier, the PTI leader requested his office to make arrangements to visit the family of a Shaheed.
Comments