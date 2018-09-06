Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Pakistan could have up to 250 N-warheads by 2025: report

Pakistan could have up to 250 N-warheads by 2025: report
About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Pakistan

APP
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

President urges for emulating September spirit to foil enemies’ nefarious designs

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has called upon the nation for carrying on the spirit of September by forging unity among its ranks and fostering collective consciousness and wisdom because these traits were imperative to defeat the evil designs and conspiracies of the enemies.

“6th September is a landmark in the history of Pakistan. 53 years ago on this day, the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan successfully repulsed the enemy’s aggression and defended the homeland. The people of Pakistan demonstrated unsurpassed national unity and stood by their armed forces to thwart the evil designs of the enemy. Every year on this day, we pay tribute to our Shuhada and Ghazis and reiterate our resolve to defend the country,” the president said in a message on the Defence Day.

He said it was their foremost duty to defend every inch of the motherland.

The president said it was a matter of great pride that the nation and armed forces had also displayed similar spirit, courage and commitment in the war against terrorism.

“With the unwavering support of the entire nation, our armed forces, law enforcement agencies, police and intelligence agencies have shown resolute courage, professionalism and commitment while fighting this difficult war,” he added.

The president said they had defeated the enemy’s belligerence on both the internal and external fronts.

The outcomes of the successful operations against terrorists, especially of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad were significant, he said, adding these achievements were the result of the valour of our people and sacrifices of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The president also assured that the sacrifices of their people and the armed forces would not go in vain and expressed the confidence that the efforts against extremism would bear fruit and lead towards peace, prosperity and development.

He noted “No other nation has sacrificed as much as the people of Pakistan in the war against terror.”

The International community not only recognized the enormous contribution of Pakistan towards the eradication of terrorism but was also benefitting from our expertise and cooperation in the fight against terrorism, he added.

The president said resolution of the Kashmir dispute was the key to regional peace.

“The world must play its role to stop the gross human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir and help them in attaining their inalienable right to self-determination,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
Nation celebrates Defence Day with patriotic spirit

Nation celebrates Defence Day with patriotic spirit
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
PM for comprehensive plan to restructure PTV

PM for comprehensive plan to restructure PTV
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him