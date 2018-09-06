President urges for emulating September spirit to foil enemies’ nefarious designs

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has called upon the nation for carrying on the spirit of September by forging unity among its ranks and fostering collective consciousness and wisdom because these traits were imperative to defeat the evil designs and conspiracies of the enemies.



“6th September is a landmark in the history of Pakistan. 53 years ago on this day, the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan successfully repulsed the enemy’s aggression and defended the homeland. The people of Pakistan demonstrated unsurpassed national unity and stood by their armed forces to thwart the evil designs of the enemy. Every year on this day, we pay tribute to our Shuhada and Ghazis and reiterate our resolve to defend the country,” the president said in a message on the Defence Day.

He said it was their foremost duty to defend every inch of the motherland.

The president said it was a matter of great pride that the nation and armed forces had also displayed similar spirit, courage and commitment in the war against terrorism.

“With the unwavering support of the entire nation, our armed forces, law enforcement agencies, police and intelligence agencies have shown resolute courage, professionalism and commitment while fighting this difficult war,” he added.

The president said they had defeated the enemy’s belligerence on both the internal and external fronts.

The outcomes of the successful operations against terrorists, especially of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad were significant, he said, adding these achievements were the result of the valour of our people and sacrifices of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The president also assured that the sacrifices of their people and the armed forces would not go in vain and expressed the confidence that the efforts against extremism would bear fruit and lead towards peace, prosperity and development.

He noted “No other nation has sacrificed as much as the people of Pakistan in the war against terror.”

The International community not only recognized the enormous contribution of Pakistan towards the eradication of terrorism but was also benefitting from our expertise and cooperation in the fight against terrorism, he added.

The president said resolution of the Kashmir dispute was the key to regional peace.

“The world must play its role to stop the gross human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir and help them in attaining their inalienable right to self-determination,” he added.