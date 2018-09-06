Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Pakistan could have up to 250 N-warheads by 2025: report

Pakistan could have up to 250 N-warheads by 2025: report
About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

ISLAMABAD:  Responding to a query during his meeting with top US  diplomat, Prime minister Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to World Cup victory in 1992, voiced his optimism, saying he has stepped on the field and he thinks he´s going to win, adding;"A sportsman always is an optimist." 

Khan added that Pakistan looks forward to strengthening its ties with the United States based on trust and respect.

When asked about finding a new way forward with Washington, the cricketer-turned politician replied; "I have  stepped on the field and I'm going to win,"  his remarks came during the  meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

 Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Junjua, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar were also present at the occasion.

Welcoming the smooth transition of power to a new civilian government, during his talks to media, the visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said; "I am hopeful that the foundation that we laid today will set the conditions for continued success," he added that there was a "long way to go" before Washington would resume military assistance.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's foreign minister  Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters the meetings had been "positive", adding this was largely because the US and Pakistan now agreed that in Afghanistan "there is no military solution, we will have to go towards a political solution".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

President urges for emulating September spirit to foil enemies’ nefarious designs

President urges for emulating September spirit to foil enemies’ nefarious designs
Nation celebrates Defence Day with patriotic spirit

Nation celebrates Defence Day with patriotic spirit
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
PM for comprehensive plan to restructure PTV

PM for comprehensive plan to restructure PTV
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him