September 6, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Nation all set to celebrate Defence Day today with patriotic spirit

ISLAMABAD: The people of  Pakistan  along with the armed forces are  all set to celebrate the Defence Day of Pakistan today (Thursday) with a renewed pledge to continue safeguarding the geographical, ideological boundaries and territorial integrity of the motherland against all threats.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country.

The main ceremony of Defence Day would be held at  the General Headquarters (GHQ), where  Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest.

Special events, to pay homage to the Pakistan Army soldiers, officials and other law enforcement agencies personnel, will be held at all the district headquarters in which families of martyrs will participate  to commemorate the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

Wreath laying ceremonies will also be held at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider (the highest gallantry award), which will be attended by the senior officials of the respective areas across the country.

To mark the day with national enthusiasm, different programmes have been chalked out by the Armed Forces of Pakistan in Peshawar.

The major function will be held at Karnal Sher Khan Stadium where different types of weapons, warplanes and helicopters’ models  will be displayed for students and general public.

It was on this day in 1965 that the enemy forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but ever-vigilant armed forces, solidly backed by the nation, foiled enemy’s nefarious designs.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan commemorate 6th September to pay tribute to `Shuhada’ and Ghazis for their supreme sacrifices and gallantry acts.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army, has released a video song in commemoration of defence services by Pakistan Armed Forces.

The promo shared at the official handle of DG ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor shows combined footage of the country’s all forces putting their lives on the line to protect the nation, whereas in the background a song filled with gusto and patriotism can be heard.

Roads, intersections and other public places all over the country have been decorated with banners and steamers, bearing pictures of martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces under the theme of "Hamain Payar Hay Pakistan Se."

During the 213th Corps Commanders Conference,  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed the field formations  to reach out to families of martyrs in their respective areas as mark of respect and acknowledgment of their great sacrifices.

The change of guard ceremony will take place at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi in the morning,  where a PAF contingent will assume guard duty.


