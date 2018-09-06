Wed September 05, 2018
September 6, 2018

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that observance of Defence Day of Pakistan in fact is reiteration of the message to the enemy forces that the entire Pakistani nation along with its armed forces will spare no effort to protect the motherland.

“Furthermore, we all collectively will face our problems following the Quaid’s principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline. Lets play our role with diligence and devotion for progress of the country,” the prime minister said in his message on the Defence Day of Pakistan being celebrated on today Thursday (Sept 6).

He said the Defence Day was the best reflection of national unity and solidarity. “This year the Defence Day is quite unique because the Armed Forces of Pakistan, keeping in view their magnificent traditions, have achieved standout achievements in the war against terrorism which provided further stability and continuity to the motherland,” he added.

He said the topic of ‘Hame Pyar Hay Pakistan Say’ represented the spirit and ambition of the entire nation. The d Defence Day of Pakistan, he said, was not limited to only 6th September but its real spirit remained alive throughout the year.

Khan said the whole world had witnessed the passion of Pakistani people and its armed forces and specially there was no example of sacrifices the Pakistani children, youth, women and elders had given in the war against terrorism during the last 17 years.

“We present salute and devotion to our Shuhada and Ghazis who performed their duty in defending the motherland.”

The prime minister, while appreciating the courage and professionalism of Armed Forces of Pakistan in eliminating militancy and terrorism, said no doubt their efforts for national development, strengthening of democracy and world peace were laudable.

He said Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence and wanted to promote mutual cooperation with all its neighbours and the entire world on equal basis.

The prime minister stressed upon the world powers to play their role to stop Indian cruelty and aggression in the occupied Kashmir. The resolution of Kashmir issue according to the United Nations resolutions was indispensable.

He paid tributes to all the martyrs, Ghazis, their families and relatives, and assured them that the government would leave no stone unturned in their welfare. The government, he added, would continue absolute struggle in the war against terrorism till its logical end.

“Afwaj-e-Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad,” the prime minister said.

