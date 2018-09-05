Wed September 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Share

Bilawal raises toast to martyrs as Defence Day nears

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that a befitting celebration of Defence Day of Pakistan is to protect geography, ideology and democracy and pay glowing tributes to those fellow citizens and soldiers who embraced martyrdom in defending the nation.

In his message on the Defence Day of Pakistan, the PPP Chairman stated that extremism and militancy were the main current threats and entire nation along with all institutions have to be on same page to defend the country.

Bilawal said that September 6, 1965 was the day when both citizens and armed forces put a valiant fight in a conventional war against the much bigger adversary India, which forced it to initiate and expedite its nuclear programme. 

He pointed out that it was only Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who noticed hegemonic Indian nuclear intentions in the region and he laid foundation of nuclear programme to balance the security environment providing base for an invincible status to the future Pakistan.

 “Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto brought in the Ballistic Missile Technology to strengthen the defence of the country,” Bilawal  further said.

PPP Chairman stated that martyrs, both sons and daughters of Pakistan would be remembered and revered in our history as heroes and to pay homage, we salute to them.

Load More

