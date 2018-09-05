Sindh Governor House will be open to public from Sept 16: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Governor Imran Ismail has announced that the historical Governor House building will be open to public from September 16, reported Geo on Wednesday.

The announcement is part of PTI’s election promise to shun lavish lifestyle and transform major official buildings into public parks or educational institutions.

“The building of Governor House is historic and it has rare artifacts,” Ismail said while speaking to the media.

The public would not only be able allowed to walk in its spacious garden, they will be permitted to visit the historic building, he said.

Responding to a question, the governor said that after taking charge of his position he has been using only two rooms of the official residence and only one government vehicle unlike the protocol of previous governors which included 40 cars.

The Sindh governor said that the public would be allowed to enter the premises from Gate 1 after formal identification.