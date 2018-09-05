Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
FM Qureshi says Pompeo's visit to Pakistan ends diplomatic stalemate

FM Qureshi says Pompeo's visit to Pakistan ends diplomatic stalemate

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Four dead in suicide attack on Kabul sports club: officials

Four dead in suicide attack on Kabul sports club: officials
PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

Murad inducts four more ministers in his cabinet

Murad inducts four more ministers in his cabinet
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

PPP submits resolution in PA against gas tariff hike

PPP submits resolution in PA against gas tariff hike

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PPP submits resolution in PA against gas tariff hike

LAHORE: A resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday to condemn a federal government’s decision to increase gas prices.

The resolution came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a proposal to increase natural gas rates by an average of 46 percent as determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) previously.

Premier Khan made the decision during a briefing on gas sector on Tuesday.

PPP parliamentary leader Hassan Murtaza tabled the resolution in the provincial assembly, calling for the PTI government to reverse its decision.

“The hike in gas prices would pile up obstacles for general public as it would contribute to inflation over all,” it said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

FM Qureshi says Pompeo's visit to Pakistan ends diplomatic stalemate

FM Qureshi says Pompeo's visit to Pakistan ends diplomatic stalemate

Sindh Governor House will be open to public from Sept 16: Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor House will be open to public from Sept 16: Imran Ismail
Murad inducts four more ministers in his cabinet

Murad inducts four more ministers in his cabinet
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys