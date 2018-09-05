PPP submits resolution in PA against gas tariff hike

LAHORE: A resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday to condemn a federal government’s decision to increase gas prices.

The resolution came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a proposal to increase natural gas rates by an average of 46 percent as determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) previously.

Premier Khan made the decision during a briefing on gas sector on Tuesday.

PPP parliamentary leader Hassan Murtaza tabled the resolution in the provincial assembly, calling for the PTI government to reverse its decision.

“The hike in gas prices would pile up obstacles for general public as it would contribute to inflation over all,” it said.