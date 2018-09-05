Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to abolish schemes launched by former governments including Prime Minister’s laptop scheme.



This was informed by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while talking to Geo News here Tuesday.

All programs including PM’s laptop scheme will be abolished, said Fawad, adding that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will not be abolished.

Geo News also reported that the federal cabinet has set up task forces to bring back looted money stashed abroad and improve the country’s education system.

The cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, reviewed an eight-point agenda on Wednesday.



“The cabinet has decided to establish a task force to bring back money illegally stashed abroad by Pakistanis. A unit has been established at the Prime Minister House to overlook the process,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry briefed the media after the meeting.