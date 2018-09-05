Pakistan summons Indian HC, records protest over ceasefire violations

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Kotkotera Sector along the Line of Control on 4 September.



The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner to record protest over unprovoked ceasefire violations, resulting in the shahadat of one innocent civilian (Mr. Abdur Rauf) while grazing animals.

The Indian Forces have carried out more than 2000 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadats of 32 innocent civilians, while injuring 122 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian population areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.