Ali Tareen explains why South Punjab province is Imran Khan’s priority

KARACHI: Ali Khan Tareen, son of senior Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jehangir Tareen, has come forth stating that the answer to solving public woes in Punjab lies in creation of a separate southern part.



To share insights regarding the issue, Ali appeared on Geo News morning show ‘Geo Pakistan’ on Wednesday.

“11 crore people, out of a total population of 22 crores, reside in Punjab alone. Management of such a vast area and population by a single city is almost impossible. Unfortunately the north and central parts of Punjab receive all the benefits and the south remains by and large neglected. Development plans are always initiated from Lahore by the government at the expense of health and sanitation and education budget allocated to south Punjab. Until and unless a separate budget is formulated, that too by lawmakers who live in the region, actual change cannot be instigated.”

“Now that PTI government is here, what changes are you planning to bring? What exactly is your plan of action for south Punjab?” asks programme host Abdullah Sultan.

In response to the question, Ali Khan Tareen says, “Southern Punjab lags behind other provinces in all sorts of indexes of development. Be it development in health, sanitation or education sector. If you search about the most downtrodden region of the country, it is also located in South Punjab. What is the real reason behind all this?

“All the industries are concentrated around the GT road although raw materials are excavated from South Punjab. Because industries are established around GT road only quality education and infrastructure exist there only. This is why our region has remained neglected and underdeveloped.

“PTI, according to me, will work to bring industrialisation in the district. With that we can look towards improved providence of education, healthcare and infrastructure as well as employment opportunities for the younger lot,” he added.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has bagged maximum number of seat; 25 seats in the national and 47 seats in the provincial assembly from South Punjab. This is a clear indication that the people of the region have faith in us and we will definitely not let them down with the creation of a separate province as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan initially,” Ali concluded.