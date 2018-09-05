Wed September 05, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 5, 2018

Share

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Indian Deputy High Commissioner was summoned to the Foreign Office Wednesday and a strong protest lodged against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Kotkotera Sector along the Line of Control that led to martyrdom of a civilian, a statement said.

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian diplomat and condemned the incident of September 4 that resulted in the martyrdom of an innocent civilian Abdur Rauf who was grazing his animals.

“The Indian Forces have carried out more than 2000 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of 32 innocent civilians, while injuring 122 others,” a statement released from the Foreign Office said.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The Foreign Office termed the deliberate targeting of civilian population areas as “deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws”.

The statement from the office of the foreign office spokesman said the ceasefire violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

