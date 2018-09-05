‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Air Force, in order to pay homage to aerial officers and the services they rendered while defending the nation, has released a new video ahead of the nation's upcoming Defence Day.
The video, helmed by a young boy clad in green kurta, highlights the untiring sacrifices PAF officers have made while protecting the country.
Having a profound nuance of patriotism, the video begins with the boy’s monologue:
“Ae oonchi uraan urne walon, zameen k nahin aasman k pehredaron... Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon…”
Prior to this, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army, also released a song in commemoration of defence services by the military.
Titled ‘Humein Pyaar Hai Pakistan Se’, the soulful national song is sung by Atif Aslam.
