‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

Pakistan Air Force, in order to pay homage to aerial officers and the services they rendered while defending the nation, has released a new video ahead of the nation's upcoming Defence Day.



The video, helmed by a young boy clad in green kurta, highlights the untiring sacrifices PAF officers have made while protecting the country.

Having a profound nuance of patriotism, the video begins with the boy’s monologue:

“Ae oonchi uraan urne walon, zameen k nahin aasman k pehredaron... Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon…”

Prior to this, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army, also released a song in commemoration of defence services by the military.

Titled ‘Humein Pyaar Hai Pakistan Se’, the soulful national song is sung by Atif Aslam.