Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

ISLAMABAD: Father of Pakistan's newly elected President Dr Arif Alvi was a dentist to first Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Dr Habibur Rehman Elahi Alvi was dentist to Nehru before partition, Indian media reported citing a short biography of Arif Alvi on the website of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Dr Elahi Alvi was a dentist to Jawaharlal Nehru and the family has letters from Mr Nehru to Dr Alvi in their possession," according to the website.

His father was also connected with the Jinnah family and was made a Trustee of the trust established by Quaid-e-Azam's siter to which she gift all her worldly belongings.



"During one of the protests on the Mall Road in Lahore he was shot and wounded and still proudly carries a bullet embedded in his right arm as a mark of his struggle for democracy in Pakistan," according to the PTI website.





