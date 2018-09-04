Tue September 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

Zardari felicitates Arif Alvi on his victory in presidential election

Islamabad: Former President of Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has felicitated Arif Alvi on his victory in the presidential election held on Tuesday.

In a statement, Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP has always worked for democracy and has strengthened democratic norms in the county.

He said that President is a representative of all the four federating units and should represent every strata of society.

