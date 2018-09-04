Corps Commanders pay rich tribute to Martyrs of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: The top Army brass has paid rich tribute to the Martyrs of Pakistan on the eve of Defence and Martyrs Day 2018.



The tribute was paid during the 213th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ on Tuesday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the media wing of the military said here.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the Commanders’ conference.

The forum also discussed evolving geo-strategic environment and progress of operation Radd ul Fasaad.

The Army chief directed that field formation should reach out to families of martyrs in their respective areas as mark of respect and acknowledgment of their great sacrifices.