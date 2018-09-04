Tue September 04, 2018
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Sanctions and signals
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

Corps Commanders pay rich tribute to Martyrs of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: The top Army brass has paid rich tribute to the Martyrs of Pakistan on the eve of Defence and Martyrs Day 2018.

The tribute was paid during the 213th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ on Tuesday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the media wing of the military said here.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the Commanders’ conference.

The forum also discussed evolving geo-strategic environment and progress of operation Radd ul Fasaad.

The Army chief directed that field formation should reach out to families of martyrs in their respective areas as mark of respect and acknowledgment of their great sacrifices.

