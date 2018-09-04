HSC Part 2 Home Economics, Arts results announced in Karachi

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Tuesday announced results for HSC Part-II Home Economics and Arts groups.

All the three top positions in Home Economic group were grabbed by female students, according to Geo News.

Ayesha Binte Anwar secured first position while Isra Haq and Tuba Rehman clinched second and third positions respectively.

In the Arts Group, Sherak Khan Mandokhel secured first position while Shiza second and Mustafa Ali third positions respectively.