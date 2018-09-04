Tue September 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols about husband's role as a father

 Wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Arif Alvi, in a short interview shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s official Twitter handle on Tuesday, has opened about how her husband has 'served the role of a father' giving their children  the due values. 

Mrs Alvi in the interview talks about how her husband is a responsible father who has always imparted strong values to his kids.

“Tell us some personality traits of Dr Alvi that we are not yet unaware of,” the interviewer inquires.

In response, Mrs Alvi, extoling about her husband’s habits, says, “He is a man of unending determination. If he decides to do something, he puts in all his efforts to accomplish it too.”

Mrs Alvi continued to add, “Also, he gives a lot of confidence to the children. In order to develop a special bond with them, we frequently plan and go on family vacations, so we can interact with our kids one-on-one and inculcate in them a strong set of values.”

In the video that was recorded during campaigning of July 25 general polls, wife of PTI stalwart in the end urges the masses to vote for Imran Khan in order to bring about sweeping ‘tabdeeli’ in the country and its system.

Dr Arif Alvi, is one of the candidates for the post of president in the country, fielded by his party PTI. He is most likely to be elected as the 13th president of Pakistan after results of presidential polls come in today. 

