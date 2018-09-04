Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Polling underway to elect 13th president

Polling underway to elect 13th president
Sanctions and signals

Sanctions and signals
Truth not sensationalism

Truth not sensationalism
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
PTI’s opportunity in the former Fata

PTI’s opportunity in the former Fata
Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Pak graduate inspires UK’s top 100 future lawyers

Pak graduate inspires UK’s top 100 future lawyers
Three suspected terrorists killed in Karachi encounter

Three suspected terrorists killed in Karachi encounter
Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit

Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit
Putin honors four Pakistanis with 'Friendship Orders’ award

Putin honors four Pakistanis with 'Friendship Orders’ award

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

I won't be an inactive president: Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for the position of President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said he wont't become an inactive president.

Speaking to the media an hour before the polling begins for the presidential election, Alvi said he would try to resolve issues like water scarcity, health and justice as president of the country.

He said acting withing the ambit of constitution, he would make efforts to resolve all the issues facing the country.

"I will become president of Pakistan not that of a single party," said he.

The office of the president    has become a  symbolic  position after  it was stripped of  its powers  trough a constitutional amendment.

The most potent power that the president  enjoyed in the past was to dissolve  the  assemblies under 58-2B of the constitution.

Keeping in view  number of PTI lawmakers , Arif Alvi is the most favorite candidate to win the election. 

  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Presidential Election Live: PTI’s Arif Alvi all set to be elected 13th President of Pakistan

Presidential Election Live: PTI’s Arif Alvi all set to be elected 13th President of Pakistan
Three suspected terrorists killed in Karachi encounter

Three suspected terrorists killed in Karachi encounter
Facebook outage reported around the world

Facebook outage reported around the world
Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid

Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid
PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!
Sharapova out of US Open, loses perfect night-time record

Sharapova out of US Open, loses perfect night-time record
Facebook outage reported around the world

Facebook outage reported around the world

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’

Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’