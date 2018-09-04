I won't be an inactive president: Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for the position of President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said he wont't become an inactive president.

Speaking to the media an hour before the polling begins for the presidential election, Alvi said he would try to resolve issues like water scarcity, health and justice as president of the country.

He said acting withing the ambit of constitution, he would make efforts to resolve all the issues facing the country.

"I will become president of Pakistan not that of a single party," said he.

The office of the president has become a symbolic position after it was stripped of its powers trough a constitutional amendment.

The most potent power that the president enjoyed in the past was to dissolve the assemblies under 58-2B of the constitution.

Keeping in view number of PTI lawmakers , Arif Alvi is the most favorite candidate to win the election.