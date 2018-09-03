Sindh Governor, CM jointly visit Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited the shrine of revered Sufi saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi at the conclusion of his Urs.

The two top provincial officials laid a wreath at the grave of the saint and offered fateha, said a statement here.

Talking to media persons, Governor Imran Ismail said that the joint visit has set a new precedent.

“I and the chief minister will soon meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and discuss the development projects for the province,” he said.

Ismail said that the federal government wants to take all stakeholders on-board for the betterment of the country.

Replying to a question, he said that he was not residing in the Governor House and has directed the officials to cut unnecessary expenditures.

Responding to another query on electric wires, he said that incidents take place everywhere in the world and those cannot be stopped, however, steps could be taken to prevent their occurrence.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government wants to work with the federal government to resolve the issues being faced by the province.