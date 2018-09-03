Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed

Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed
KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak

KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak
Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian

Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian
Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan

APP
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh Governor, CM jointly visit Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited the shrine of revered Sufi saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi at the conclusion of his Urs.

The two top provincial officials laid a wreath at the grave of the saint and offered fateha, said a statement here.

Talking to media persons, Governor Imran Ismail said that the joint visit has set a new precedent.

“I and the chief minister will soon meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and discuss the development projects for the province,” he said.

Ismail said that the federal government wants to take all stakeholders on-board for the betterment of the country.

Replying to a question, he said that he was not residing in the Governor House and has directed the officials to cut unnecessary expenditures.

Responding to another query on electric wires, he said that incidents take place everywhere in the world and those cannot be stopped, however, steps could be taken to prevent their occurrence.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government wants to work with the federal government to resolve the issues being faced by the province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Three accused in Sharjeel Memon alcohol case released on bail

Three accused in Sharjeel Memon alcohol case released on bail
ADB $100 Million Loan to Address Water Shortages in Balochistan's Farmlands

ADB $100 Million Loan to Address Water Shortages in Balochistan's Farmlands
Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed

Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed
PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!
Load More load more

Spotlight

Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur responds to dating Indian cricket coach rumors

Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur responds to dating Indian cricket coach rumors

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!
UAE announces first astronauts to go to space

UAE announces first astronauts to go to space
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’

Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’