Raza Rabbani advises PM Imran Khan not to meet Pompeo

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate and Pakistan People’s Party stalwart Senator Raza Rabbani has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan not to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo upon his arrival in Pakistan on September 05.



US Secretary of State Pompeo is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Wednesday September 05.

Raza Rabbani said, “The meeting of Prime Minister of Pakistan with US Secretary of State is against the protocol. Pompeo should only meet with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.”

The former chairman Senate went on to say, “US made PM Imran-Pompeo phone call transcript public. It is another tactic to mount pressure.”

“The United States stopped Pakistan’s funds second time. Islamabad is not asking for any aid but Washington is not reimbursing expenses of war against terrorism.”

On Sunday, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed “On the 5th, the American (secretary of state) Pompeo will be arriving, and we will have a chance to sit down with him. There will be exchanges.”