Mon September 03, 2018
Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Medical tests find no trace of alcohol in Sharjeel Memon’s blood

KARACHI: Medical tests have established that no trace of alcohol was found in the blood sample of PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon.

Memon’s blood samples were sent to two hospitals to determine whether Memon was drunk or not after two bottles of alleged liquor were found in his room during treatment.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar made a surprise visit to Memon’s room at Ziauddin Hospital on Saturday and found bottles allegedly containing alcohol.

According to the test's report released by Agha Khan Hospital, the blood samples did not contain traces of plasma alcohol and ethanol. Three other test reports were also found out to be normal, it was learnt.

The report will be forwarded to the apex court.

Geo quoted Chief Chemical Examiner Dr Zahid Ansari saying that the bottles recovered from Memon’s room did not contain alcohol. It said that bottles were filled with honey and cooking oil.

Yesterday, an investigation team was formed to launch a probe into recover of liquor bottles.

Memon was shifted to Central Prison Karachi after the top judge’s raid.

The CJP, while responding to a question about his visit, said that he went ‘to a sub-jail not a hospital’.

