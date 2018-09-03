Mon September 03, 2018
September 3, 2018

Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday deferred most of its agenda after the consensus of the relevant lawmakers to discuss the issue of alleged rigging in general elections 2018. 

Three reports were presented while five private members’ bills, five private motions and five resolutions were deferred as relevant lawmakers sponsoring these items agreed for their deferment.

Chairman Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage presented report on the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2018. 

Leader of the House and Chairman Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile Industry Senator Syed Shibli Faraz presented report on a point of public importance regarding collapse of power looms sector in Faisalabad.

On behalf of Chairperson Committee on Delegated Legislation, PPPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani presented ninth quarterly report of the Committee for the period from May to July, 2018. Five bills on the agenda were deferred and all of them were sponsored by PPPP lawmaker Mian Raza Rabbani.

These bills included the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2018; the Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018; the SBP Banking Services Corporation (Repeal) Bill, 2018; the Ratification of Foreign Agreements by Parliament Bill, 2018 and the Exit from Pakistan (Control) (Amendment) Bill,2018. 

None of the resolutions were taken up by the House which were about controlling pollution in the industrial areas of Islamabad and Cantonments; implementing the minimum wages, naming newly constructed Islamabad International Airport as `Benazir Bhutto International Airport’; upgrading theCricket Stadium in Abbottabad and controlling international as well as domestic Public DebtBorrowings.

The House also deferred five motions under Rule 218 which were about Pakistan''s rising tradedeficit, overall performance of Ministry of Religious Affairs, expediting work on the projects for construction of small dams and water reservoirs in the country, violations of human rights inIndian Occupied Kashmir by the Indian security forces and tax amnesty scheme announced by the last Government.

The House discussed an adjournment motion regarding the issue of rigging in General Elections, 2018 and lawmakers from treasury and Opposition benches expressed their views on it.

