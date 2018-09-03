Mon September 03, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 3, 2018

DG ISPR pays tribute to martyrs, ghazis

ISLAMABAD: Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor Monday paid tributes to martyrs and ghazis on the occasion of Pakistan Defence Day.

In a message shared on twitter, he saluted the martyrs and ghazis saying they rendered sacrifices to fulfill our dreams.

The DG ISPR also shared video carrying visuals of the soldiers injured in combat as a patriotic song played in the background.

