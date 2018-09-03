Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian

Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian
Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan

APP
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI to approve Pakistan’s first ‘National Wildlife Policy’ soon

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam said Monday first ever National Wildlife policy draft would be soon submitted to cabinet for approval.

He said this in a meeting of Climate Change Caucus held here at Parliament House.

The meeting was chaired by Chairperson of the Committee Senator Sherry Rahman and attended by other members including leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Sitara Ayaz, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Muhammad Akram and Senator Nuzhat Sadia.

Advisor to PM said that the government is committed to work on the climate change issues.

He said “In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we successfully carried Billion Tree Tsunami project,” adding that it will be replicated on national level.

Chairperson Sherry Rahman said that Pakistan is the victim of Climate Change, adding that Climate Caucus would make efforts to formulate suggestions and recommendations on climate change issues to the ministry.

She said that Cacus also issue recommendations to the provinces to coordinate with ministry of Climate Change. The meeting also decided to take briefing on Climate Change policy in next meeting. The Chairperson said that the Caucus will also discuss climate change issues with other national and international organizations.

The senators expressed concerns over the drought and water scarcity issues in Balochistan.

The meeting was also informed that the ministry would soon initiate a new project under Green Climate Fund.

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz said “We need to change ways of irrigation in the country to compete issues like drought.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding
Crackdown against electricity theft to be launched: ECC

Crackdown against electricity theft to be launched: ECC
DG ISPR pays tribute to martyrs, ghazis

DG ISPR pays tribute to martyrs, ghazis
Load More load more

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’

Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’