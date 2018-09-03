Dr Arif Alvi wants a 24/7 service for mental health patients

Following the death of model Anam Tanoli that has ignited focus onto mental health, Presidential-nominee, Dr. Arif Alvi has entailed a 24/7 helpline for those suffering from depression.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader had turned to Twitter to condole the death of the model while bringing to light a much-needed provision of a 24/7 mental health helpline.

“Millions of people especially women under different socio-economic pressures face depression and some commit suicide. Psychiatric help should be readily available including a 24/7 helpline,” stated his tweet.

The 26-year-old model was found dead on Saturday evening at her residence in Lahore’s Defence-B area.

The death of the model-cum-fashion designer was an apparent suicide as she was found hanging from her room’s ceiling.