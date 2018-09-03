Dr Arif Alvi wants a 24/7 service for mental health patients

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Following the death of model Anam Tanoli that has ignited focus onto mental health, Presidential-nominee, Dr. Arif Alvi has entailed a 24/7 helpline for those suffering from depression.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader had turned to Twitter to condole the death of the model while bringing to light a much-needed provision of a 24/7 mental health helpline.
“Millions of people especially women under different socio-economic pressures face depression and some commit suicide. Psychiatric help should be readily available including a 24/7 helpline,” stated his tweet.
The 26-year-old model was found dead on Saturday evening at her residence in Lahore’s Defence-B area.
The death of the model-cum-fashion designer was an apparent suicide as she was found hanging from her room’s ceiling.
