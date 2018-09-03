Mon September 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Nawabshah student accuses professor of sexually harassing her for months

NAWABSHAH: Head of Department at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University’s English Department, Amir Khattak has been accused of sexually harassing a final year student for months.

Farzana Jamali, final year student at the university’s English department has stepped forward alleging that the head of department had been sexually harassing her since the past six months.

According to the student, the Vice Chancellor of the university Arshad Saleem is also involved as she was threatened to keep silent about the issue by him upon her complaints.

“When I told my father about this, first he tried to meet with the VC but he refused to meet after which we told them that legal measures will be taken and we will go to court to get justice. He agreed to meet after this.” she stated in her video message.

During the meeting with Farzana’s father, the VC had asked for the matter to get dissolved then and there.

She went on to state that the accused professor had gotten into an accident later that day after which he, along with some of his aides, had registered a ‘false’ FIR against her father to trap him.

Farzana had gone on to urge the media to help her get justice saying: “I have been under immense mental strain for months and cannot bear it anymore.”

