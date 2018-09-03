Mon September 03, 2018
September 3, 2018

SC orders inquiry into political interference in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday ordered inquiry into political interference in Punjab police and controversial transfer of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal.

The CJP directed Punjab IG Kaleem Imam to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter and submit the report within a week.

Another inquiry was ordered by the apex court into the misbehavior of police officials with daughter of Khawar Maneka, ex-husband of first lady Bushra Imran, at a police post.

A three-member bench of the SC headed by CJP Nisar heard a suo moto notice of the transfer of DPO Pakpattan.

The apex court had summoned Khawar Maneka, his son Ibrahim Maneka, Ahsan Jameel, DIG Shehzada Sultan and personal secretary of the Punjab chief minister.

Moreover, Inspector General of Police Punjab had been directed to ensure their presence on September 3. Notices were also issued to the Punjab AIG and RPO Sahiwal.

