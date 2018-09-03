Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
RTS didn’t crash during election 2018: Nadra chief

RTS didn’t crash during election 2018: Nadra chief
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
SC orders inquiry into political interference in Punjab

SC orders inquiry into political interference in Punjab

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SHC bars private schools from raising tuition fee by more than 5%

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday ruled against private schools and barred them from increasing tuition fee by more than five percent.

A three-judge larger bench of the SHC comprising Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ashraf Jehan announced their verdict which was earlier reserved in June.

An increase of more than five per cent in the tuition fee charged by schools is illegal, the court ruled.

The Sindh government also opposed the raise and contended that the schools could not increase the fees without approval from the competent authority.

A full bench of the high court was hearing identical petitions against increases in tuition fees by private schools in violation of the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Ordinance 2001.

Petitioners Bushra Jabeen, Arshad Fawad, Mohammad Shariq Feroz and 600 other parents have challenged the increases in tuition fees by four private schools in violation of the ordinance.

They said their children were studying at the private schools situated in KDA Scheme, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Qasimabad and the schools’ administrations had increased the tuition fees by 12 to 60 per cent in violation of the law.

The petitioners’ counsel contended that private schools could not be allowed to make profit from their own choice as education was included in the basic necessities of life like food and health care, and the government had authority to stop the private schools from profiteering.

He submitted that the government had validly passed the act and delegated powers to the authority to make rules on the fees structure which were not contested. He referred to the judgment of the Supreme Court in the flour prices case in which the court observed that the government was bound to take steps against profiteering on essential commodities.

The additional advocate general of Sindh submitted that government had the authority to regulate the private schools with regard to increases in tuition fees and the private schools could only increase the tuition fees with the approval of the competent authority as per the relevant laws.

He submitted that the private schools could not increase fees by more than five per cent and the government did not allow any private school to increase the tuition fee. The private schools’ counsel submitted that the government authority to regulate the fee structure and other relevant rules had been challenged in the Supreme Court and requested the court to adjourn the matter till the disposal of the case.

He submitted that private schools were a competitive business and requested the court to strike down the imposition of the five per cent fee increase cap on private schools. He said that his clients were paying higher salaries to their staff, which was evident from the audit report, adding that the five per cent hike restriction on fees amounted to the denial of schools’ right to do lawful business.

The bench after hearing the arguments of the counsel reserved the judgment in June and in the meantime extended the interim stay order that said the private schools’ administrations should not take any action by way of enhancement of fees or otherwise prejudicial to any students whose parents or guardians were petitioners in the instant case, including and in particular but not limited by way of action on the reminder notices sent to the parents or guardians in relation to the enhanced fees.

Another bench of the SHC on March 5 had quashed a Sindh government’s rule that restricted the private educational institutions to increasing their fees by only up to five per cent and directed the Sindh government to frame the relevant rules within 90 days if it wished to regulate private school fee hikes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

SC orders inquiry into political interference in Punjab

SC orders inquiry into political interference in Punjab
Khawar Maneka reaches SC in DPO Pakpattan transfer case

Khawar Maneka reaches SC in DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine

Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine
Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza

Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza
Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to global audience

Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to global audience

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’