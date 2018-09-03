Khawar Maneka reaches SC in DPO Pakpattan transfer case

ISLAMABAD: Khawar Maneka, ex-husband of frist lady Bushra Imran, has reached the Supreme Court to record his statement in DPO Pakpattan transfer case.



The Supreme Court on Friday had summoned him in person to appear before the apex court on Sept 03.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo moto notice of the transfer of DPO Pakpattan.

The apex court also summoned son of Khawar Maneka, Ibrahim Maneka, Ahsan Jameel, DIG Shehzada Sultan and personal secretary of the Punjab chief minister.

Moreover, Inspector General of Police Punjab had been directed to ensure their presence on September 3.Notices were also issued to the Punjab AIG and RPO Sahiwal.

Chief Justice remarked, "We want an independent police force," and inquired IGP that why the DPO was asked to visit Maneka’s house to apologise and why he was transferred at 1am.

However, IGP Punjab rejected the impression that the official was transferred under any duress or political influence.

He said action was taken against Gondal for misreporting the incident and sensationalising the matter on social media.

Transfer matter of Gondal was purely a departmental and administrative matter, the IGP said and added he did not receive any dictation from any one.

However, Chief Justice rejected IGP’s stance and directed Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the regional police officer (RPO) to submit affidavits on the matter and adjourned further hearing till September 3.

On August 30 Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of Pakpattan incident wherein, DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal was transferred.

Taking notice of the issue, Chief Justice of Pakistan has issued notices to IGP, Punjab, Adl. IGP, Punjab Abubakar Khuda Baksh (Inquiry Officer), RPO Sahiwal and DPO Pakpattan, Rizwan Gondal who was transferred, to appear in the court at principal seat, Islamabad.