Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
PM launches drive to plant 10 bn trees in five years

PM launches drive to plant 10 bn trees in five years
The season of follies

The season of follies
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza

Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza
Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12

Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12
Ties with US to begin afresh, says Qureshi

Ties with US to begin afresh, says Qureshi
RTS didn’t crash during election 2018: Nadra chief

RTS didn’t crash during election 2018: Nadra chief
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine

Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Share

Pakpattan incident: Inquiry vindicates IGP, vilifies DPO for imagined offences
Read More

Maneka-DPO call recording surfaces

LAHORE: It is learnt Khawar Maneka had telephoned Rizwan Gondal, then DPO Pakpattan, to complain...

Read More
Advertisement

Khawar Maneka reaches SC in DPO Pakpattan transfer case

ISLAMABAD: Khawar Maneka, ex-husband of frist lady Bushra Imran, has reached the Supreme Court to record his statement in DPO Pakpattan transfer case.

PM Imran has nothing to do with DPO transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government recovers from the embarrassment caused by an incident involving Khawar Farid Maneka, one of Pakistan's senior journalists has come up with yet another twist to the story.

The Supreme Court on Friday had summoned him in person to appear before the apex court on Sept 03.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo moto notice of the transfer of DPO Pakpattan.

The apex court also summoned son of Khawar Maneka, Ibrahim Maneka, Ahsan Jameel, DIG Shehzada Sultan and personal secretary of the Punjab chief minister.

Moreover, Inspector General of Police Punjab had been directed to ensure their presence on September 3.Notices were also issued to the Punjab AIG and RPO Sahiwal.

Chief Justice remarked, "We want an independent police force," and inquired IGP that why the DPO was asked to visit Maneka’s house to apologise and why he was transferred at 1am.

However, IGP Punjab rejected the impression that the official was transferred under any duress or political influence.

He said action was taken against Gondal for misreporting the incident and sensationalising the matter on social media.

Transfer matter of Gondal was purely a departmental and administrative matter, the IGP said and added he did not receive any dictation from any one.

However, Chief Justice rejected IGP’s stance and directed Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the regional police officer (RPO) to submit affidavits on the matter and adjourned further hearing till September 3.

On August 30 Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of Pakpattan incident wherein, DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal was transferred.

Taking notice of the issue, Chief Justice of Pakistan has issued notices to IGP, Punjab, Adl. IGP, Punjab Abubakar Khuda Baksh (Inquiry Officer), RPO Sahiwal and DPO Pakpattan, Rizwan Gondal who was transferred, to appear in the court at principal seat, Islamabad.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

SHC bars private schools from raising tuition fee by more than 5%

SHC bars private schools from raising tuition fee by more than 5%
Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine

Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine
Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza

Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza
No holiday announced in Sindh: spokesman

No holiday announced in Sindh: spokesman
Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca

Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to global audience

Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to global audience

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!