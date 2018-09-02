Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday shared with his followers an autograph given to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan 40 years ago.

The newly-appointed governor took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the prized autograph.

The PTI leader felt proud that he had become Governor of Sindh 40 years later with the same signatures.

“40 years ago, I took autograph from my hero Imran Khan. I became Governor with the same signatures 40 years later. Cannot be more thankful to God, May Allah give me strength to build Naya Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Imran Ismail was one of the oldest PTI worker who stood by Imran Khan as he struggled for 22 years to become Prime Minister of Pakistan.