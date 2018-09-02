Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon's room

Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call

FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call
Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab
PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP's withdrawal from presidential election

PML-N, JUI-F seek PPP’s withdrawal from presidential election

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 2, 2018

Governor Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday shared with his followers an autograph given to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan 40 years ago.

The newly-appointed governor took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the prized autograph.

The PTI leader felt proud that he had become Governor of Sindh 40 years later with the same signatures.

“40 years ago, I took autograph from my hero Imran Khan. I became Governor with the same signatures 40 years later. Cannot be more thankful to God, May Allah give me strength to build Naya Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Imran Ismail was one of the oldest PTI worker who stood by Imran Khan as he struggled for 22 years to become Prime Minister of Pakistan. 

