Sun September 02, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 2, 2018

PM orders 'comprehensive' security plan for Zaireen visiting holy sites in Iran, Iraq

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday directed that a comprehensive action plan should be chalked out in consultation with all the stakeholders within 48 hours for the security of Zaireen (pilgrims) visiting Iran, Iraq and other holy places during the upcoming month of Muharram.

He observed that the security of the Zaireen visitng holy places abroad was the foremost priority and no effort should be spared in providing fool-proof security to them and ensuring their proper facilitation.

The prime minister issued directives in a meeting held on the issue of security and facilitation of the Zaireen here at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi, secretary to the prime minister, secretary interior, secretary religious affairs, Balochistan chief secretary and senior government officers, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister directed that immigration counters at Pak-Iran border should be enhanced to facilitate Zaireen through speedy immigration process.

He further directed that a permanent mechanism should also be evolved to streamline the entire operations of Zaireen for future.

In this context, the prime minister directed the minister of state for interior to coordinate with the Balochistan chief minister and other stakeholders, including the security forces and ministry of religious affairs, in streamlining the process and ensure provision of maximum facilitation to the visiting Zaireen.

He further directed that a comprehensive time bound action plan with delineated responsibilities might be submitted for his approval to regulate the matter.

