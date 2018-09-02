Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room

Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call

FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call
Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FM Qureshi responds to US aid cancellation, Imran-Macron phone call

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the US stoppage of $300 million was the money it owed to Pakistan in Coalition Support Funds (CSF), adding that it cannot be described as American aid.

“U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting Pakistan on September 5. We will present our point of view to the US diplomat,” FM Qureshi told media persons at Foreign Office on Sunday.

“We will try to revive the stalled bilateral ties according to the principles of mutual respect and understanding.”

"It was not aid. It was our money which was spent on the country’s participation in the US war against terrorism, he said. 

Responding to a question, Qureshi said that the telephonic call between PM Imran Khan and French President Emmanuel Macron was rescheduled for Monday.

“We received a call from the French president. As Prime Minister was busy, it was mutually agreed to reschedule the call for Monday,” he said.

Earlier, the U.S. military said it has made a final decision to cancel $300 million in aid to Pakistan that had been suspended over alleged failure to take decisive action against militants, in a new blow to deteriorating ties.

The so-called Coalition Support Funds were part of a broader suspension in aid to Pakistan announced by President Donald Trump at the start of the year, when he accused Pakistan of rewarding past assistance with “nothing but lies & deceit.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, in particular, had an opportunity to authorize $300 million in CSF funds through this summer - if he saw concrete Pakistani actions to go after insurgents. Mattis chose not to, a U.S. official told Reuters.

“Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy the remaining $300 (million) was reprogrammed,” Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner said.

Faulkner said the Pentagon aimed to spend the $300 million on “other urgent priorities” if approved by Congress. He said another $500 million in CSF was stripped by Congress from Pakistan earlier this year, to bring the total withheld to $800 million.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM orders 'comprehensive' security plan for Zaireen visiting holy sites in Iran, Iraq

PM orders 'comprehensive' security plan for Zaireen visiting holy sites in Iran, Iraq
Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to western audience

Pakistan’s first opera singer takes message of spirituality to western audience
CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab

CM orders anti-encroachment drive across Punjab
Load More load more

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Olympics boss hopes Koreas will march together at Tokyo

Olympics boss hopes Koreas will march together at Tokyo
Cinema-going is over, says director Cronenberg

Cinema-going is over, says director Cronenberg
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!