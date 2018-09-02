Fawad Chaudhry orders probe into suspected murder of Lahore model

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of of a young model and artist in Lahore.



Anam Naveed , 26, was found dead in Lahore's Defence area on Saturday evening under mysterious circumstances. She had returned to Pakistan from Italy two months back.



Family told investigators that the model was under mental stress, leading to suspicion that she may have committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the minister issued directives to the Inspector General Punjab Police to submit its report.

“It has been observed that such murders are given the colour of suicide, so the police should keep in mind all aspects during investigation,” he said.

The minister also issued directives to IG KP police to improve security of artists who are an asset of the nation.

He said that artists introduce national culture and values in the world and help improve country’s positive image abroad.

Fawad said that such incidents create concern and sense of insecurity among the artist community and should be investigated on priority basis. He said that those who spread happiness in the society should be respected and given proper security.