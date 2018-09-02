Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room

KARACHI: A three-member investigation team was constituted on Sunday to launch a probe into the discovery of “liquor bottles” from the room of ailing PPP MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon in a Karachi hospital yesterday.

The two bottles were found when Chief Justice Justice Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to the hospital in Karachi's Clifton vicinity. Drugs, and cigarettes were also found in Memon's room which was declared a sub-jail.

Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh has nominated DIG South Javaid Alam Odho as the head of a probe committee, says a notification issued today. SSP Investigation South Abdullah Jan and SSP Investigation East Shabir Memon are also part of the team.

According to the FIR lodged today, Memon along with the police officers on duty at the hospital have been given a clean chit.

Charges were, however, leveled against Shakar Din, Muhammad Jam, and Muhammad Mushtaq. The three men were sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Assistant Superintendent Jail Mujahid Khan, who was the officer-on-duty during Justice Nisar's surprise visit to the hospital, was made party to the case.

Following the raid and examination, Memon was shifted to Central Prison Karachi. His blood samples were also taken, while the room was sealed.

SSP South Police Omar Shahid Hamid said a lab test will be conducted of the alcohol bottles found from Memon’s room.

“If a facility is declared a sub-jail then its responsibility lies with the police, however, an inquiry will also be conducted against hospital administration,” said SSP Hamid.