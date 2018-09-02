Sat September 01, 2018
September 2, 2018

Imran Khan to fulfill all promises: Dr Arif Alvi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for presidential election Dr Arif Alvi said here on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfil all promises made he with the people.

Talking to the media, Arif Alvi said that many departments in the country needed proper attention.

He said, “If I will be elected as president I will be the president of the whole country not of any specific province”.

It is pertinent to mention here that a breakfast was hosted in the honour of Dr Arif Alvi by the nominated Punjab Governor Chadhury Muhammad Sarwar at a local hotel.

PTI leader Imran Ismail and others were present on the occasion.

